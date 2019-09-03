Famished Ghoul is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Famished Ghoul belongs to death. Famished Ghoul costs 4 mana. Famished Ghoul rarity is common. Famished Ghoul is from type Creature. Famished Ghoul has 4 attack. Famished Ghoul has 4 health. Famished Ghoul is from Nether tribe. Famished Ghoul is part of the core set. Famished Ghoul currently available in beta. There are 197 Famished Ghoul cards in existence (total). Famished Ghoul was released at October 26, 2019.