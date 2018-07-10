Return 2 random enemy and 2 random friendly creatures to their owners' hands. Your creatures returned this way have their cost reduced by 2.

Two random enemy creatures go to sleep. Two random friendly creatures go to sleep and they each get +3 strength.

False Peace is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). False Peace belongs to deception. False Peace costs 4 mana. False Peace rarity is rare. False Peace is from type Spell. False Peace is from Neutral tribe. False Peace is part of the genesis set. False Peace currently available in beta. There are 12396 False Peace cards in existence (total). False Peace was released at October 01, 2019.