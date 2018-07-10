4

False Peace

Two random enemy creatures go to sleep. Two random friendly creatures go to sleep and they each get +3 strength.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
False Peace

Return 2 random enemy and 2 random friendly creatures to their owners' hands. Your creatures returned this way have their cost reduced by 2.

Version 4

Replaced October 01, 2019

5
False Peace
Return 2 random enemy and 2 random friendly creatures to their owners' hands. Your creatures returned this way have their cost reduced by 2.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
False Peace
Return 2 random enemy and 2 random friendly creatures to their owners' hands.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

5
False Peace
Return 2 random enemy and 2 random friendly creatures to their owner's hands.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

False Peace belongs to deception. False Peace costs 4 mana. False Peace rarity is rare. False Peace is from type Spell. False Peace is from Neutral tribe. False Peace is part of the genesis set. False Peace currently available in beta. There are 12396 False Peace cards in existence (total). False Peace was released at October 01, 2019.