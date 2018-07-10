Fallen Aether is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fallen Aether is a neutral card. Fallen Aether costs 3 mana. Fallen Aether rarity is common. Fallen Aether is from type Creature. Fallen Aether has 3 attack. Fallen Aether has 3 health. Fallen Aether is from Nether tribe. Fallen Aether is part of the genesis set. Fallen Aether currently available in beta. There are 35554 Fallen Aether cards in existence (total). Fallen Aether was released at August 28, 2019.