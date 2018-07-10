3

Fallen Aether

Roar: If you have an Aether in your hand, give a Nether +1/+1.

3
3
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

