Experimental Outcome is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Experimental Outcome belongs to death. Experimental Outcome costs 2 mana. Experimental Outcome rarity is common. Experimental Outcome is from type Creature. Experimental Outcome has 3 attack. Experimental Outcome has 2 health. Experimental Outcome is from Nether tribe. Experimental Outcome is part of the trial set. Experimental Outcome currently not available in beta. Experimental Outcome was released at May 10, 2020.