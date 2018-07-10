1

Expectant Chicken

Confused. Roar: Summon a Chicken Egg.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Expectant Chicken
Afterlife: Summon a 0/2 Egg with 'Afterlife: Summon a Brash Chicken'.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Expectant Chicken is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Expectant Chicken is a neutral card. Expectant Chicken costs 1 mana. Expectant Chicken rarity is epic. Expectant Chicken is from type Creature. Expectant Chicken has 1 attack. Expectant Chicken has 1 health. Expectant Chicken is from Wild tribe. Expectant Chicken is part of the genesis set. Expectant Chicken currently available in beta. There are 4345 Expectant Chicken cards in existence (total). Expectant Chicken was released at October 26, 2019.