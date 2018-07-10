At the start of your turn, swap this creature with a random one in your hand.

Exoscout is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Exoscout belongs to magic. Exoscout costs 6 mana. Exoscout rarity is rare. Exoscout is from type Creature. Exoscout has 4 attack. Exoscout has 5 health. Exoscout is from Atlantean tribe. Exoscout is part of the genesis set. Exoscout currently available in beta. There are 12311 Exoscout cards in existence (total). Exoscout was released at September 03, 2019.