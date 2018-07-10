6

Exoscout

After an enemy creature is summoned, deal 1 damage to it.

4
5
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Exoscout
Deal 4 damage to the first enemy creature summoned each turn.
4
4
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

3
Exoscout
At the start of your turn, swap this creature with a random one in your hand.
0
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Exoscout is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Exoscout belongs to magic. Exoscout costs 6 mana. Exoscout rarity is rare. Exoscout is from type Creature. Exoscout has 4 attack. Exoscout has 5 health. Exoscout is from Atlantean tribe. Exoscout is part of the genesis set. Exoscout currently available in beta. There are 12311 Exoscout cards in existence (total). Exoscout was released at September 03, 2019.