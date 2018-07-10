Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Exoscout is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Exoscout belongs to magic. Exoscout costs 6 mana. Exoscout rarity is rare. Exoscout is from type Creature. Exoscout has 4 attack. Exoscout has 5 health. Exoscout is from Atlantean tribe. Exoscout is part of the genesis set. Exoscout currently available in beta. There are 12311 Exoscout cards in existence (total). Exoscout was released at September 03, 2019.