3

Eternal Servant

Whenever you obliterate a card in your hand, draw a card and your god takes 2 damage.

1
3

I once brought wine/To the table where they’d dine/Now I spend my days/Bringing flowers to their graves.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Eternal Servant
Whenever you discard a card, draw a card and your God takes 2 damage.
2
3

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Eternal Servant
Whenever you randomly discard a card, draw a card and your god takes 2 damage.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

