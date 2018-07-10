I once brought wine/To the table where they’d dine/Now I spend my days/Bringing flowers to their graves.
Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Eternal Servant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Eternal Servant belongs to death. Eternal Servant costs 3 mana. Eternal Servant rarity is common. Eternal Servant is from type Creature. Eternal Servant has 1 attack. Eternal Servant has 3 health. Eternal Servant is from Neutral tribe. Eternal Servant is part of the genesis set. Eternal Servant currently available in beta. There are 35229 Eternal Servant cards in existence (total). Eternal Servant was released at August 28, 2019.