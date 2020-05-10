Eris, Queen of Chaos is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Eris, Queen of Chaos belongs to deception. Eris, Queen of Chaos costs 9 mana. Eris, Queen of Chaos rarity is legendary. Eris, Queen of Chaos is from type Creature. Eris, Queen of Chaos has 7 attack. Eris, Queen of Chaos has 7 health. Eris, Queen of Chaos is from Neutral tribe. Eris, Queen of Chaos is part of the trial set. Eris, Queen of Chaos currently available in beta. Eris, Queen of Chaos was released at May 10, 2020.