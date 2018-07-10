3

Equivalent Exchange

Obliterate two cards in your hand. Pick one: · Unlock two mana locks, or · Draw two cards.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Equivalent Exchange
Obliterate two cards in hand of your choosing. Pick one: Unlock 2 mana locks, or draw 2 cards.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Equivalent Exchange
Discard two cards of your choosing. Pick one: Unlock 2 mana locks, or draw 2 cards.

Version 3

Replaced July 30, 2019

2
Equivalent Exchange
Discard two cards of your choosing. Pick one: Unlock 2 mana locks, or draw 2 cards.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

4
Equivalent Exchange
Pick One: Discard 4 cards. Gain 4 empty Mana Gems; or draw a card.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Equivalent Exchange is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Equivalent Exchange belongs to magic. Equivalent Exchange costs 3 mana. Equivalent Exchange rarity is epic. Equivalent Exchange is from type Spell. Equivalent Exchange is from Neutral tribe. Equivalent Exchange is part of the genesis set. Equivalent Exchange currently available in beta. There are 4466 Equivalent Exchange cards in existence (total). Equivalent Exchange was released at August 28, 2019.