Enraged Ally is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enraged Ally is a neutral card. Enraged Ally costs 2 mana. Enraged Ally rarity is rare. Enraged Ally is from type Creature. Enraged Ally has 2 attack. Enraged Ally has 2 health. Enraged Ally is from Neutral tribe. Enraged Ally is part of the genesis set. Enraged Ally currently available in beta. There are 12213 Enraged Ally cards in existence (total). Enraged Ally was released at August 28, 2019.