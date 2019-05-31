2

Enrage

Give a creature +2/+1 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Enrage

Give a creature +2/+2 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +3.

Version 4

Replaced February 20, 2020

2
Enrage

Give a creature +2/+2 and burn +2. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

Version 3

Replaced January 07, 2020

2
Enrage
Give a creature +2/+2 and burn +2. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Enrage
Give a creature +2/+2 and Burn +2. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional +2 Burn.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Enrage

Enrage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enrage belongs to war. Enrage costs 2 mana. Enrage rarity is common. Enrage is from type GodPower. Enrage is from Neutral tribe. Enrage is part of the core set. Enrage currently available in beta. Enrage was released at February 20, 2020.