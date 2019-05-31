Give a creature +2/+2 and Burn +2. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional +2 Burn.

Give a creature +2/+2 and burn +2. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

Give a creature +2/+2 and burn +2. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

Give a creature +2/+2 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +3.

Give a creature +2/+1 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

Enrage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enrage belongs to war. Enrage costs 2 mana. Enrage rarity is common. Enrage is from type GodPower. Enrage is from Neutral tribe. Enrage is part of the core set. Enrage currently available in beta. Enrage was released at February 20, 2020.