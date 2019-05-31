Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Give a creature +2/+2 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +3.
Version 4
Replaced February 20, 2020
Give a creature +2/+2 and burn +2. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.
Version 3
Replaced January 07, 2020
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced May 31, 2019
Enrage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enrage belongs to war. Enrage costs 2 mana. Enrage rarity is common. Enrage is from type GodPower. Enrage is from Neutral tribe. Enrage is part of the core set. Enrage currently available in beta. Enrage was released at February 20, 2020.