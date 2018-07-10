2

Engaged Enchanter

Whenever you cast a spell, foresee 1.

Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

Engaged Enchanter
Whenever you cast a spell, foresee 1.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Engaged Enchanter
Add a random Rune to your hand.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  2. Engaged Enchanter

Engaged Enchanter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Engaged Enchanter belongs to magic. Engaged Enchanter costs 2 mana. Engaged Enchanter rarity is common. Engaged Enchanter is from type Creature. Engaged Enchanter has 2 attack. Engaged Enchanter has 3 health. Engaged Enchanter is from Mystic tribe. Engaged Enchanter is part of the genesis set. Engaged Enchanter currently available in beta. There are 35138 Engaged Enchanter cards in existence (total). Engaged Enchanter was released at October 26, 2019.