Engaged Enchanter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Engaged Enchanter belongs to magic. Engaged Enchanter costs 2 mana. Engaged Enchanter rarity is common. Engaged Enchanter is from type Creature. Engaged Enchanter has 2 attack. Engaged Enchanter has 3 health. Engaged Enchanter is from Mystic tribe. Engaged Enchanter is part of the genesis set. Engaged Enchanter currently available in beta. There are 35138 Engaged Enchanter cards in existence (total). Engaged Enchanter was released at October 26, 2019.