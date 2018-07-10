1

Enflame Self

Deal 2 damage to your god. During your opponent's next turn, creatures that attack your god are given burn +2. Draw a card.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Enflame Self
Deal 2 damage to your god. Next turn, give burn +2 to creatures that attack your god. Draw a card.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Enflame Self
Deal 2 damage to your God. Next turn, creatures that attack your God gain Burn +2. Draw a card.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

1
Enflame Self
Your God takes 2 damage. Next turn, creatures that attack your God gain Burn +2.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Enflame Self is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enflame Self belongs to death. Enflame Self costs 1 mana. Enflame Self rarity is rare. Enflame Self is from type Spell. Enflame Self is from Neutral tribe. Enflame Self is part of the genesis set. Enflame Self currently available in beta. There are 12281 Enflame Self cards in existence (total). Enflame Self was released at August 28, 2019.