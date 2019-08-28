Enduring Shield is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enduring Shield belongs to war. Enduring Shield costs 2 mana. Enduring Shield rarity is common. Enduring Shield is from type Weapon. Enduring Shield has 1 attack. Enduring Shield has 4 health. Enduring Shield is from Neutral tribe. Enduring Shield is part of the core set. Enduring Shield currently available in beta. There are 288 Enduring Shield cards in existence (total). Enduring Shield was released at October 01, 2019.