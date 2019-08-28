2

Enduring Shield

Blitz. After your god is attacked, it gains protected and this relic loses 1 durability.

1
4

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Enduring Shield

Blitz. When your god attacks or is attacked, gain protected and lose 1 durability.

1
4

Version 2

Replaced October 01, 2019

2
Enduring Shield
Blitz. When your god attacks or is attacked, gain protected and lose 1 durability.
1
4

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Enduring Shield

Enduring Shield is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enduring Shield belongs to war. Enduring Shield costs 2 mana. Enduring Shield rarity is common. Enduring Shield is from type Weapon. Enduring Shield has 1 attack. Enduring Shield has 4 health. Enduring Shield is from Neutral tribe. Enduring Shield is part of the core set. Enduring Shield currently available in beta. There are 288 Enduring Shield cards in existence (total). Enduring Shield was released at October 01, 2019.