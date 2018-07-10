Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 2
Replaced May 06, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Enduring Lemure is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enduring Lemure is a neutral card. Enduring Lemure costs 4 mana. Enduring Lemure rarity is common. Enduring Lemure is from type Creature. Enduring Lemure has 2 attack. Enduring Lemure has 2 health. Enduring Lemure is from Nether tribe. Enduring Lemure is part of the genesis set. Enduring Lemure currently available in beta. There are 35586 Enduring Lemure cards in existence (total). Enduring Lemure was released at August 28, 2019.