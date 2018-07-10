4

Enduring Lemure

At the end of the turn, pull this card from the void into your hand.

2
2
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Enduring Lemure
Afterlife: Deal 1 damage to a random friendly character. At the end of the turn summon an Enduring Lemure.
1
1
Nether

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Enduring Lemure
Afterlife: At the end of the turn, summon an Enduring Lemure.
1
1
Nether

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

4
Enduring Lemure
Afterlife: At the end of the turn, summon an Enduring Lemure and put an Enduring Lemure on the bottom of your deck.
1
1
Nether

Version 2

Replaced May 06, 2019

4
Enduring Lemure
Afterlife: At the end of the turn, summon an Enduring Lemure.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Enduring Lemure

Enduring Lemure is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enduring Lemure is a neutral card. Enduring Lemure costs 4 mana. Enduring Lemure rarity is common. Enduring Lemure is from type Creature. Enduring Lemure has 2 attack. Enduring Lemure has 2 health. Enduring Lemure is from Nether tribe. Enduring Lemure is part of the genesis set. Enduring Lemure currently available in beta. There are 35586 Enduring Lemure cards in existence (total). Enduring Lemure was released at August 28, 2019.