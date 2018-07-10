Afterlife: At the end of the turn, summon an Enduring Lemure and put an Enduring Lemure on the bottom of your deck.

At the end of the turn, pull this card from the void into your hand.

Enduring Lemure is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Enduring Lemure is a neutral card. Enduring Lemure costs 4 mana. Enduring Lemure rarity is common. Enduring Lemure is from type Creature. Enduring Lemure has 2 attack. Enduring Lemure has 2 health. Enduring Lemure is from Nether tribe. Enduring Lemure is part of the genesis set. Enduring Lemure currently available in beta. There are 35586 Enduring Lemure cards in existence (total). Enduring Lemure was released at August 28, 2019.