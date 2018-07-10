Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Endow Wings is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Endow Wings belongs to magic. Endow Wings costs 4 mana. Endow Wings rarity is common. Endow Wings is from type Spell. Endow Wings is from Neutral tribe. Endow Wings is part of the genesis set. Endow Wings currently available in beta. There are 35452 Endow Wings cards in existence (total). Endow Wings was released at August 28, 2019.