4

Endow Wings

Give a friendly creature ward and "At the end of your turn, add a copy of a random card from your opponent's hand."

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Endow Wings
Give a friendly creature ward and "at the end of your turn, add a copy of a random card from your opponent's hand."

Version 4

Replaced July 22, 2019

1
Endow Wings
Give a friendly creature: "At the end of your turn, reveal a random card from your opponent's hand". Draw a card.

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Endow Wings
Give a friendly character Protected.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Endow Wings
Give all friendly creatures Flank.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Endow Wings is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Endow Wings belongs to magic. Endow Wings costs 4 mana. Endow Wings rarity is common. Endow Wings is from type Spell. Endow Wings is from Neutral tribe. Endow Wings is part of the genesis set. Endow Wings currently available in beta. There are 35452 Endow Wings cards in existence (total). Endow Wings was released at August 28, 2019.