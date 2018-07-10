Give a friendly creature ward and "at the end of your turn, add a copy of a random card from your opponent's hand."

Give a friendly creature ward and "At the end of your turn, add a copy of a random card from your opponent's hand."

Endow Wings is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Endow Wings belongs to magic. Endow Wings costs 4 mana. Endow Wings rarity is common. Endow Wings is from type Spell. Endow Wings is from Neutral tribe. Endow Wings is part of the genesis set. Endow Wings currently available in beta. There are 35452 Endow Wings cards in existence (total). Endow Wings was released at August 28, 2019.