2

Empire's Footman

Roar: This creature gains +2 strength if you have an Olympian in your void. If you have three or more, it also gains protected.

1
1
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Empire's Footman
Roar: Bonepact Hunter gains strength +2 if you have an Olympian in your void. If you have 3, also gain protected.
1
1
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Empire's Footman
Roar: Gain +2/+0 if you have an Olympian in your Void. If you have 3, gain Protected.
1
1
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Empire's Footman
Roar: If you've played 1 Olympian gain +2/+0. If you've played 3, gain Protected.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Empire's Footman

Empire's Footman is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Empire's Footman is a neutral card. Empire's Footman costs 2 mana. Empire's Footman rarity is rare. Empire's Footman is from type Creature. Empire's Footman has 1 attack. Empire's Footman has 1 health. Empire's Footman is from Olympian tribe. Empire's Footman is part of the genesis set. Empire's Footman currently available in beta. There are 12416 Empire's Footman cards in existence (total). Empire's Footman was released at August 28, 2019.