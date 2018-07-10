Roar: Gain +2/+0 if you have an Olympian in your Void. If you have 3, gain Protected.

Empire's Footman is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Empire's Footman is a neutral card. Empire's Footman costs 2 mana. Empire's Footman rarity is rare. Empire's Footman is from type Creature. Empire's Footman has 1 attack. Empire's Footman has 1 health. Empire's Footman is from Olympian tribe. Empire's Footman is part of the genesis set. Empire's Footman currently available in beta. There are 12416 Empire's Footman cards in existence (total). Empire's Footman was released at August 28, 2019.