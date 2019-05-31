Echophon, Atlantean Hydra is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Echophon, Atlantean Hydra is a neutral card. Echophon, Atlantean Hydra costs 9 mana. Echophon, Atlantean Hydra rarity is legendary. Echophon, Atlantean Hydra is from type Creature. Echophon, Atlantean Hydra has 6 attack. Echophon, Atlantean Hydra has 12 health. Echophon, Atlantean Hydra is from Atlantean tribe. Echophon, Atlantean Hydra is part of the core set. Echophon, Atlantean Hydra currently available in beta. There are 213 Echophon, Atlantean Hydra cards in existence (total). Echophon, Atlantean Hydra was released at September 24, 2019.