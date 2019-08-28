2

Eager Nobleborn

Roar: Give a friendly creature +2 strength until end of turn.

2
1

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Eager Nobleborn
Roar: Give a friendly creature strength +2 until end of turn.
2
1

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

