Eager Nobleborn is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Eager Nobleborn is a neutral card. Eager Nobleborn costs 2 mana. Eager Nobleborn rarity is common. Eager Nobleborn is from type Creature. Eager Nobleborn has 2 attack. Eager Nobleborn has 1 health. Eager Nobleborn is from Neutral tribe. Eager Nobleborn is part of the core set. Eager Nobleborn currently available in beta. There are 265 Eager Nobleborn cards in existence (total). Eager Nobleborn was released at August 28, 2019.