2

Eager Gryphon

Whenever your opponent casts a spell, this creature gains +2 strength.

2
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Eager Gryphon

Whenever your opponent casts a spell, Eager Gryphon gains strength +2.

3
2

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

2
Eager Gryphon
Whenever your opponent casts a spell, Eager Gryphon gains strength +2.
3
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Eager Gryphon
Whenever your opponent casts a spell, gain +2 Attack.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  2. Eager Gryphon

Eager Gryphon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Eager Gryphon is a neutral card. Eager Gryphon costs 2 mana. Eager Gryphon rarity is common. Eager Gryphon is from type Creature. Eager Gryphon has 2 attack. Eager Gryphon has 3 health. Eager Gryphon is from Neutral tribe. Eager Gryphon is part of the genesis set. Eager Gryphon currently available in beta. There are 35262 Eager Gryphon cards in existence (total). Eager Gryphon was released at October 10, 2019.