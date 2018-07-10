2

Dwarven Smiths

Roar: Give a relic in your hand +1 durability.

Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Dwarven Smiths
Roar: Give a relic in your hand durability +1.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Dwarven Smiths
Roar: If you control at least 2 other creatures, give your weapon +1 Durability.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Dwarven Smiths is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dwarven Smiths belongs to war. Dwarven Smiths costs 2 mana. Dwarven Smiths rarity is epic. Dwarven Smiths is from type Creature. Dwarven Smiths has 2 attack. Dwarven Smiths has 2 health. Dwarven Smiths is from Viking tribe. Dwarven Smiths is part of the genesis set. Dwarven Smiths currently available in beta. There are 4480 Dwarven Smiths cards in existence (total). Dwarven Smiths was released at August 28, 2019.