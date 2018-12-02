Dwarf Atlant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dwarf Atlant is a neutral card. Dwarf Atlant costs 3 mana. Dwarf Atlant rarity is common. Dwarf Atlant is from type Creature. Dwarf Atlant has 1 attack. Dwarf Atlant has 5 health. Dwarf Atlant is from Atlantean tribe. Dwarf Atlant is part of the core set. Dwarf Atlant currently available in beta. There are 310 Dwarf Atlant cards in existence (total). Dwarf Atlant was released at August 28, 2019.