Destroy all creatures with 3 or less Health. For each creature destroyed, draw if it's friendly, choose and discard if not.

Destroy all creatures with 3 or less Health. For each creature destroyed, draw if it's friendly, choose and discard if not.

Dust to Dust is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dust to Dust belongs to death. Dust to Dust costs 4 mana. Dust to Dust rarity is epic. Dust to Dust is from type Spell. Dust to Dust is from Neutral tribe. Dust to Dust is part of the core set. Dust to Dust currently available in beta. There are 213 Dust to Dust cards in existence (total). Dust to Dust was released at September 17, 2019.