4

Druidic Summons

Summon a 3/2 confused creature and a 2/3 confused creature.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Druidic Summons
Give an Amazon +3/+3. Do the same for another random friendly creature.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Druidic Summons is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Druidic Summons belongs to nature. Druidic Summons costs 4 mana. Druidic Summons rarity is common. Druidic Summons is from type Spell. Druidic Summons is from Neutral tribe. Druidic Summons is part of the genesis set. Druidic Summons currently available in beta. There are 35598 Druidic Summons cards in existence (total). Druidic Summons was released at August 28, 2019.