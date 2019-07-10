Start of your turn, destroy a creature and lose 1 durability. Heal for the creature's health if it's friendly or take it's health in damage if not.

At the start of your turn, destroy the enemy creature with the lowest health and deal that much damage to your God. Lose 1 durability.

At the start of your turn, remove 1 durability from this relic, destroy the enemy creature with the lowest health, and deal that much damage to your god.

Dreaming Sceptre is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dreaming Sceptre belongs to death. Dreaming Sceptre costs 3 mana. Dreaming Sceptre rarity is rare. Dreaming Sceptre is from type Weapon. Dreaming Sceptre has 0 attack. Dreaming Sceptre has 4 health. Dreaming Sceptre is from Neutral tribe. Dreaming Sceptre is part of the core set. Dreaming Sceptre currently available in beta. There are 226 Dreaming Sceptre cards in existence (total). Dreaming Sceptre was released at August 28, 2019.