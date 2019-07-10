Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Dreaming Sceptre is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dreaming Sceptre belongs to death. Dreaming Sceptre costs 3 mana. Dreaming Sceptre rarity is rare. Dreaming Sceptre is from type Weapon. Dreaming Sceptre has 0 attack. Dreaming Sceptre has 4 health. Dreaming Sceptre is from Neutral tribe. Dreaming Sceptre is part of the core set. Dreaming Sceptre currently available in beta. There are 226 Dreaming Sceptre cards in existence (total). Dreaming Sceptre was released at August 28, 2019.