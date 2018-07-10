At the beginning of your turn, obliterate a creature in your hand. If you do this, select a creature from your void and summon it.

Dread Queen Persephone is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dread Queen Persephone belongs to death. Dread Queen Persephone costs 6 mana. Dread Queen Persephone rarity is legendary. Dread Queen Persephone is from type Creature. Dread Queen Persephone has 3 attack. Dread Queen Persephone has 7 health. Dread Queen Persephone is from Olympian tribe. Dread Queen Persephone is part of the genesis set. Dread Queen Persephone currently available in beta. There are 2423 Dread Queen Persephone cards in existence (total). Dread Queen Persephone was released at September 03, 2019.