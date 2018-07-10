6

Dread Queen Persephone

At the start of your turn, a random creature in your hand with the lowest mana cost goes to the void. Summon a random highest mana cost creature from your void.

3
7
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Dread Queen Persephone

At the start of your turn a random creature in your hand with the lowest mana cost goes to the void. Summon a random highest mana cost creature from your void.

3
6
Olympian

Version 4

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Dread Queen Persephone
At the start of your turn, obliterate the highest cost card in hand. Summon a random creature with the highest mana cost from your void.
3
6
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Dread Queen Persephone
At the beginning of your turn, obliterate a creature in your hand. If you do this, select a creature from your void and summon it.
2
4
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

7
Dread Queen Persephone
Whenever this creature survives damage, summon a random creature from your Void and discard a creature.
2
7

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

