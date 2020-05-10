Dragon of the First Pillar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dragon of the First Pillar belongs to light. Dragon of the First Pillar costs 7 mana. Dragon of the First Pillar rarity is rare. Dragon of the First Pillar is from type Creature. Dragon of the First Pillar has 4 attack. Dragon of the First Pillar has 4 health. Dragon of the First Pillar is from Dragon tribe. Dragon of the First Pillar is part of the trial set. Dragon of the First Pillar currently available in beta. Dragon of the First Pillar was released at May 10, 2020.