Roar: Draw 3 cards. Pick One: Shuffle the left-most or right-most 3 cards in your hand into your deck.

Roar: Draw two cards. Two random cards in your opponent's hand is shuffled into their deck.

Double Dealer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Double Dealer belongs to deception. Double Dealer costs 7 mana. Double Dealer rarity is common. Double Dealer is from type Creature. Double Dealer has 2 attack. Double Dealer has 1 health. Double Dealer is from Guild tribe. Double Dealer is part of the core set. Double Dealer currently available in beta. There are 341 Double Dealer cards in existence (total). Double Dealer was released at October 26, 2019.