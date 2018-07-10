Dire Demilich is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dire Demilich belongs to death. Dire Demilich costs 7 mana. Dire Demilich rarity is epic. Dire Demilich is from type Creature. Dire Demilich has 6 attack. Dire Demilich has 6 health. Dire Demilich is from Nether tribe. Dire Demilich is part of the genesis set. Dire Demilich currently available in beta. There are 4510 Dire Demilich cards in existence (total). Dire Demilich was released at October 15, 2019.