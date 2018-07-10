7

Dire Demilich

Leech. Roar: Give deadly to all of your creatures.

6
6
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

8
Dire Demilich

Leech. Roar: All friendly creatures gain deadly.

6
6
Nether

Version 4

Replaced October 15, 2019

8
Dire Demilich

Leech. All friendly creatures have deadly.

6
6

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

8
Dire Demilich
Leech. All friendly creatures have deadly.
6
6

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

10
Dire Demilich
All friendly creatures have Deadly and Leech.
6
6

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Dire Demilich

Dire Demilich is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dire Demilich belongs to death. Dire Demilich costs 7 mana. Dire Demilich rarity is epic. Dire Demilich is from type Creature. Dire Demilich has 6 attack. Dire Demilich has 6 health. Dire Demilich is from Nether tribe. Dire Demilich is part of the genesis set. Dire Demilich currently available in beta. There are 4510 Dire Demilich cards in existence (total). Dire Demilich was released at October 15, 2019.