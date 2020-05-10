Diones, Spectral Sceptic is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Diones, Spectral Sceptic belongs to death. Diones, Spectral Sceptic costs 3 mana. Diones, Spectral Sceptic rarity is legendary. Diones, Spectral Sceptic is from type Creature. Diones, Spectral Sceptic has 3 attack. Diones, Spectral Sceptic has 3 health. Diones, Spectral Sceptic is from Neutral tribe. Diones, Spectral Sceptic is part of the trial set. Diones, Spectral Sceptic currently available in beta. Diones, Spectral Sceptic was released at May 10, 2020.