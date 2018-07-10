1

Dimension Door

Draw a card and reduce its mana cost by 1 if it costs less than your unlocked mana gems.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Dimension Door
Draw a card and reduce its Mana cost by 2 if it costs less than your total Mana Gems.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Dimension Door
Give a friendly creature Protected and Twin-Strike.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

