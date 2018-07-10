Draw a card and reduce its Mana cost by 2 if it costs less than your total Mana Gems.

Draw a card and reduce its mana cost by 1 if it costs less than your unlocked mana gems.

Dimension Door is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dimension Door belongs to magic. Dimension Door costs 1 mana. Dimension Door rarity is common. Dimension Door is from type Spell. Dimension Door is from Neutral tribe. Dimension Door is part of the genesis set. Dimension Door currently available in beta. There are 35543 Dimension Door cards in existence (total). Dimension Door was released at August 28, 2019.