3

Dick Puddlecote

Roar: Obliterate your hand, for each obliterated card add a random rune to your hand.

3
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
3
3

Version 4

Replaced October 25, 2019

6
Dick Puddlecote
Roar: Obliterate your hand, and copy your opponent's hand.
3
3

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Dick Puddlecote
Roar: Discard your hand, and copy your opponent's hand.
3
3

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

6
Dick Puddlecote
Roar: Discard your hand, and copy your opponent's hand.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

