Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced October 25, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 30, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Dick Puddlecote is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dick Puddlecote is a neutral card. Dick Puddlecote costs 3 mana. Dick Puddlecote rarity is legendary. Dick Puddlecote is from type Creature. Dick Puddlecote has 3 attack. Dick Puddlecote has 3 health. Dick Puddlecote is from Neutral tribe. Dick Puddlecote is part of the genesis set. Dick Puddlecote currently available in beta. There are 2446 Dick Puddlecote cards in existence (total). Dick Puddlecote was released at October 25, 2019.