Roar: Give the Chosen One +1/+1 and put it one card closer to the top of your deck.

Devout Cleric is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Devout Cleric belongs to light. Devout Cleric costs 1 mana. Devout Cleric rarity is epic. Devout Cleric is from type Creature. Devout Cleric has 1 attack. Devout Cleric has 3 health. Devout Cleric is from Neutral tribe. Devout Cleric is part of the genesis set. Devout Cleric currently available in beta. There are 4509 Devout Cleric cards in existence (total). Devout Cleric was released at August 28, 2019.