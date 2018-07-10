Twin strike. At the start of your turn, this creature destroys a random other friendly Atlantean to get +3/+3.

Devouring Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Devouring Golem is a neutral card. Devouring Golem costs 5 mana. Devouring Golem rarity is rare. Devouring Golem is from type Creature. Devouring Golem has 4 attack. Devouring Golem has 5 health. Devouring Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Devouring Golem is part of the genesis set. Devouring Golem currently available in beta. There are 12273 Devouring Golem cards in existence (total). Devouring Golem was released at September 03, 2019.