Godblitz. Before you attack a creature if it has more health than your strength, gain 1 durability.

Devouring Blade is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Devouring Blade belongs to war. Devouring Blade costs 4 mana. Devouring Blade rarity is epic. Devouring Blade is from type Weapon. Devouring Blade has 3 attack. Devouring Blade has 2 health. Devouring Blade is from Neutral tribe. Devouring Blade is part of the core set. Devouring Blade currently available in beta. There are 150 Devouring Blade cards in existence (total). Devouring Blade was released at October 01, 2019.