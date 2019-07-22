2

Devoted Follower

Creatures damaged by this creature get -2 strength.

3
2
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Devoted Follower

Creatures damaged by this creature get -2 strength.

2
3
Mystic

Version 4

Replaced May 09, 2020

2
Devoted Follower

Creatures damaged by this creature get -2 strength.

2
3

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Devoted Follower
Creatures damaged by Devoted Follower get -2 strength.
2
3

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Devoted Follower
Creatures damaged by Devoted Follower get -1 attack.
2
3

Version 1

Replaced July 22, 2019

Devoted Follower is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Devoted Follower belongs to light. Devoted Follower costs 2 mana. Devoted Follower rarity is common. Devoted Follower is from type Creature. Devoted Follower has 3 attack. Devoted Follower has 2 health. Devoted Follower is from Mystic tribe. Devoted Follower is part of the core set. Devoted Follower currently available in beta. There are 446 Devoted Follower cards in existence (total). Devoted Follower was released at May 09, 2020.