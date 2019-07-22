Devoted Follower is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Devoted Follower belongs to light. Devoted Follower costs 2 mana. Devoted Follower rarity is common. Devoted Follower is from type Creature. Devoted Follower has 3 attack. Devoted Follower has 2 health. Devoted Follower is from Mystic tribe. Devoted Follower is part of the core set. Devoted Follower currently available in beta. There are 446 Devoted Follower cards in existence (total). Devoted Follower was released at May 09, 2020.