2

Destructive Dagger

Deadly.

1
1

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Destructive Dagger

Blitz. Deadly.

1
1

Version 2

Replaced October 10, 2019

2
Destructive Dagger
Blitz. Deadly.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Destructive Dagger

Destructive Dagger is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Destructive Dagger is a neutral card. Destructive Dagger costs 2 mana. Destructive Dagger rarity is common. Destructive Dagger is from type Weapon. Destructive Dagger has 1 attack. Destructive Dagger has 1 health. Destructive Dagger is from Neutral tribe. Destructive Dagger is part of the core set. Destructive Dagger currently available in beta. Destructive Dagger was released at October 10, 2019.