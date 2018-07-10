Confuse all enemy characters. At the start of your next turn, remove confuse from all enemy characters.

Dense Fog is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dense Fog belongs to nature. Dense Fog costs 1 mana. Dense Fog rarity is rare. Dense Fog is from type Spell. Dense Fog is from Neutral tribe. Dense Fog is part of the genesis set. Dense Fog currently available in beta. There are 12222 Dense Fog cards in existence (total). Dense Fog was released at August 28, 2019.