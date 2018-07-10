1

Demoralise

Deal 1 damage to each damaged creature. At the end of the turn, draw a card.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Demoralise

Deal 1 damage to all damaged creatures. Draw a card.

Version 3

Replaced September 17, 2019

2
Demoralise
Deal 1 damage to all damaged creatures. Draw a card.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Demoralise
Deal 1 damage to all damaged creatures.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Demoralise is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Demoralise belongs to war. Demoralise costs 1 mana. Demoralise rarity is epic. Demoralise is from type Spell. Demoralise is from Neutral tribe. Demoralise is part of the genesis set. Demoralise currently available in beta. There are 4442 Demoralise cards in existence (total). Demoralise was released at September 17, 2019.