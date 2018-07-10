Leech. At the end of your turn, deal 3 damage to a random creature with sleep. Roar: All other creatures go to sleep.

Leech. At the end of your turn, deal 3 damage to a random sleeping enemy creature. Roar: All other creatures go to sleep.

Demogorgon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Demogorgon is a neutral card. Demogorgon costs 7 mana. Demogorgon rarity is epic. Demogorgon is from type Creature. Demogorgon has 4 attack. Demogorgon has 6 health. Demogorgon is from Nether tribe. Demogorgon is part of the genesis set. Demogorgon currently available in beta. There are 4568 Demogorgon cards in existence (total). Demogorgon was released at October 10, 2019.