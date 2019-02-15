7

Deception, Unshrouded

Each enemy creature goes to sleep. Change your god power to Larceny.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Deception, Unshrouded

Roar: Give all enemy creatures sleep. Change your god power to Larceny.

Version 5

Replaced October 10, 2019

7
Deception, Unshrouded

Roar: For the rest of the game, obliterate your hand at the end of each turn. Change your god power to Larceny.

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

7
Deception, Unshrouded
Roar: For the rest of the game, obliterate your hand at the end of each turn. Change your god power to Larceny.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

7
Deception, Unshrouded
Roar: For the rest of the game, discard your hand at the end of each turn. Change your god power to Larceny.

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

7
Deception, Unshrouded
Roar: For the rest of the game, discard your hand at the end of each turn. Change your God Power to Larceny.

Version 1

Replaced February 15, 2019

  2. Deception, Unshrouded

Deception, Unshrouded is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Deception, Unshrouded belongs to deception. Deception, Unshrouded costs 7 mana. Deception, Unshrouded rarity is legendary. Deception, Unshrouded is from type Hero. Deception, Unshrouded is from Neutral tribe. Deception, Unshrouded is part of the genesis set. Deception, Unshrouded currently available in beta. There are 2440 Deception, Unshrouded cards in existence (total). Deception, Unshrouded was released at October 10, 2019.