Roar: For the rest of the game, discard your hand at the end of each turn. Change your God Power to Larceny.

Deception, Unshrouded is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Deception, Unshrouded belongs to deception. Deception, Unshrouded costs 7 mana. Deception, Unshrouded rarity is legendary. Deception, Unshrouded is from type Hero. Deception, Unshrouded is from Neutral tribe. Deception, Unshrouded is part of the genesis set. Deception, Unshrouded currently available in beta. There are 2440 Deception, Unshrouded cards in existence (total). Deception, Unshrouded was released at October 10, 2019.