Deception, Unshrouded

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 5
Replaced October 10, 2019
Roar: For the rest of the game, obliterate your hand at the end of each turn. Change your god power to Larceny.
Version 4
Replaced September 17, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 30, 2019
Version 1
Replaced February 15, 2019
