This creature costs 1 less for each damage your god has taken.

Deathwish Thanetar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Deathwish Thanetar is a neutral card. Deathwish Thanetar costs 16 mana. Deathwish Thanetar rarity is epic. Deathwish Thanetar is from type Creature. Deathwish Thanetar has 4 attack. Deathwish Thanetar has 4 health. Deathwish Thanetar is from Nether tribe. Deathwish Thanetar is part of the genesis set. Deathwish Thanetar currently available in beta. There are 4551 Deathwish Thanetar cards in existence (total). Deathwish Thanetar was released at August 28, 2019.