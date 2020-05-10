At the end of your turn, if your god has 15 health or less, heal it for 3.

Deathwatch Curate is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Deathwatch Curate belongs to death. Deathwatch Curate costs 5 mana. Deathwatch Curate rarity is rare. Deathwatch Curate is from type Creature. Deathwatch Curate has 5 attack. Deathwatch Curate has 6 health. Deathwatch Curate is from Anubian tribe. Deathwatch Curate is part of the trial set. Deathwatch Curate currently available in beta. Deathwatch Curate was released at May 10, 2020.