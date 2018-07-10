Deathsworn Raider is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Deathsworn Raider belongs to war. Deathsworn Raider costs 3 mana. Deathsworn Raider rarity is common. Deathsworn Raider is from type Creature. Deathsworn Raider has 3 attack. Deathsworn Raider has 2 health. Deathsworn Raider is from Viking tribe. Deathsworn Raider is part of the genesis set. Deathsworn Raider currently available in beta. There are 35501 Deathsworn Raider cards in existence (total). Deathsworn Raider was released at August 28, 2019.