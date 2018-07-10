Deathdealt Netherine is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Deathdealt Netherine belongs to death. Deathdealt Netherine costs 6 mana. Deathdealt Netherine rarity is rare. Deathdealt Netherine is from type Creature. Deathdealt Netherine has 5 attack. Deathdealt Netherine has 4 health. Deathdealt Netherine is from Nether tribe. Deathdealt Netherine is part of the genesis set. Deathdealt Netherine currently available in beta. There are 12071 Deathdealt Netherine cards in existence (total). Deathdealt Netherine was released at October 10, 2019.