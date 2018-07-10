6

Deathdealt Netherine

Roar: Destroy a creature with health 3 or less.

5
4
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

6
Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Deathdealt Netherine
Roar: Deal 3 damage. If this kills a creature, discard a card, else, destroy a Mana Gem.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Deathdealt Netherine is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Deathdealt Netherine belongs to death. Deathdealt Netherine costs 6 mana. Deathdealt Netherine rarity is rare. Deathdealt Netherine is from type Creature. Deathdealt Netherine has 5 attack. Deathdealt Netherine has 4 health. Deathdealt Netherine is from Nether tribe. Deathdealt Netherine is part of the genesis set. There are 12071 Deathdealt Netherine cards in existence (total). Deathdealt Netherine was released at October 10, 2019.