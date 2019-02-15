Soulless. Change your god power to Blight. Set both gods' health to 20. Destroy a random enemy creature with cost 5 or more. Draw two cards.

Soulless. Draw two cards. Set each god's health to 20. Destroy a random enemy creature with cost 5 or more. Change your god power to Blight.

Death, Unborn is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Death, Unborn belongs to death. Death, Unborn costs 8 mana. Death, Unborn rarity is legendary. Death, Unborn is from type Hero. Death, Unborn is from Neutral tribe. Death, Unborn is part of the genesis set. Death, Unborn currently available in beta. There are 2358 Death, Unborn cards in existence (total). Death, Unborn was released at October 10, 2019.