Death, Unborn

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Soulless. Change your god power to Blight. Set both gods' health to 20. Destroy a random enemy creature with cost 5 or more. Draw two cards.
Version 5
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 4
Replaced September 17, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced May 06, 2019
Version 1
Replaced February 15, 2019
