Death Masque

When a friendly creature dies, give burn +1 to a random enemy creature.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

Death Masque
When a friendly creature dies, give burn +1 to a random enemy creature.
Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

Death Masque
Roar: Choose a creature. Afterlife: Destroy the chosen creature.
Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

Death Masque
Roar: Choose a creature. Afterlife: Destroy it.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Death Masque is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Death Masque is a neutral card. Death Masque costs 4 mana. Death Masque rarity is epic. Death Masque is from type Creature. Death Masque has 3 attack. Death Masque has 5 health. Death Masque is from Neutral tribe. Death Masque is part of the genesis set. Death Masque currently available in beta. There are 4409 Death Masque cards in existence (total). Death Masque was released at September 17, 2019.