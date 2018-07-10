Death Masque is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Death Masque is a neutral card. Death Masque costs 4 mana. Death Masque rarity is epic. Death Masque is from type Creature. Death Masque has 3 attack. Death Masque has 5 health. Death Masque is from Neutral tribe. Death Masque is part of the genesis set. Death Masque currently available in beta. There are 4409 Death Masque cards in existence (total). Death Masque was released at September 17, 2019.