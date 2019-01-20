Deadly Arsenal is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Deadly Arsenal belongs to war. Deadly Arsenal costs 1 mana. Deadly Arsenal rarity is rare. Deadly Arsenal is from type Spell. Deadly Arsenal is from Neutral tribe. Deadly Arsenal is part of the core set. Deadly Arsenal currently available in beta. There are 436 Deadly Arsenal cards in existence (total). Deadly Arsenal was released at May 09, 2020.