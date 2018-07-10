4

Dead Man's Flail

Godblitz. At the end of each turn, deal 1 damage to your god. Afterlife: Deal 1 damage to each creature.

3
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Dead Man's Flail
Godblitz. Deal 1 damage to your god at the end of each turn. Afterlife: Deal 1 damage to all creatures.
3
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Dead Man's Flail
Afterlife: Deal 1 damage to all creatures.
3
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Dead Man's Flail

Dead Man's Flail is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dead Man's Flail belongs to war. Dead Man's Flail costs 4 mana. Dead Man's Flail rarity is common. Dead Man's Flail is from type Weapon. Dead Man's Flail has 3 attack. Dead Man's Flail has 2 health. Dead Man's Flail is from Neutral tribe. Dead Man's Flail is part of the genesis set. Dead Man's Flail currently available in beta. There are 35143 Dead Man's Flail cards in existence (total). Dead Man's Flail was released at August 28, 2019.