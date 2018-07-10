Godblitz. Deal 1 damage to your god at the end of each turn. Afterlife: Deal 1 damage to all creatures.

Godblitz. At the end of each turn, deal 1 damage to your god. Afterlife: Deal 1 damage to each creature.

Dead Man's Flail is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dead Man's Flail belongs to war. Dead Man's Flail costs 4 mana. Dead Man's Flail rarity is common. Dead Man's Flail is from type Weapon. Dead Man's Flail has 3 attack. Dead Man's Flail has 2 health. Dead Man's Flail is from Neutral tribe. Dead Man's Flail is part of the genesis set. Dead Man's Flail currently available in beta. There are 35143 Dead Man's Flail cards in existence (total). Dead Man's Flail was released at August 28, 2019.