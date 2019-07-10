2

Dart Maniac

At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to a random enemy character.

1
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Dart Maniac
At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature.
1
3

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

2
Dart Maniac
Roar: Deal 1 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

