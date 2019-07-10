Roar: Deal 1 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.

Dart Maniac is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dart Maniac is a neutral card. Dart Maniac costs 2 mana. Dart Maniac rarity is rare. Dart Maniac is from type Creature. Dart Maniac has 1 attack. Dart Maniac has 3 health. Dart Maniac is from Neutral tribe. Dart Maniac is part of the core set. Dart Maniac currently available in beta. There are 306 Dart Maniac cards in existence (total). Dart Maniac was released at August 28, 2019.